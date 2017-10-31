Dr. Jay Egolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Egolf, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Egolf, MD
Dr. Jay Egolf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portsmouth, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Southern Ohio Medical Center.
Dr. Egolf works at
Dr. Egolf's Office Locations
-
1
Portsmouth Surgery Center1400 Gay St Ste B, Portsmouth, OH 45662 Directions (740) 351-0999
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Egolf?
Saw Dr. Egolf after a bad experience with another physician in another town. He was very professional and took the time to explain everything. I never felt rushed and he made me feel confident in his abilities. I would recommend.
About Dr. Jay Egolf, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1225085251
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egolf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Egolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Egolf works at
Dr. Egolf has seen patients for Hyphema, Macular Edema and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Egolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.