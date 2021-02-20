Dr. Jay Erickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Erickson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jay Erickson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Office1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Great visit. Professional, caring and efficient.
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1114990587
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickson has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
