Overview of Dr. Jay Erickson, MD

Dr. Jay Erickson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Erickson works at Office in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.