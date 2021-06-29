See All Dermatologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Jay Flaming, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jay Flaming, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Flaming works at JAY FLAMING DERMATOLOGY CLINIC in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Warts and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jay Flaming Dermatology Clinic
    500 S University Ave Ste 506, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Warts
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 29, 2021
    Dr. Flaming is so soft spoken and easy with you. He tells you exactly what he’s doing and try’s to make things as painless as possible if he has to do a procedure on you. I would highly recommend him
    Jun 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jay Flaming, MD
    About Dr. Jay Flaming, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578506218
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Okla College Med
    Internship
    • University Ark Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Flaming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flaming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flaming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flaming works at JAY FLAMING DERMATOLOGY CLINIC in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Flaming’s profile.

    Dr. Flaming has seen patients for Dry Skin, Warts and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flaming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Flaming. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaming.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flaming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flaming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

