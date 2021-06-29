Dr. Jay Flaming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Flaming, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Jay Flaming Dermatology Clinic500 S University Ave Ste 506, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Flaming is so soft spoken and easy with you. He tells you exactly what he’s doing and try’s to make things as painless as possible if he has to do a procedure on you. I would highly recommend him
About Dr. Jay Flaming, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Okla College Med
- University Ark Med Center
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Oklahoma State University
Dr. Flaming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flaming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flaming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flaming has seen patients for Dry Skin, Warts and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flaming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Flaming. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaming.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flaming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flaming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.