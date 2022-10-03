Overview of Dr. Jay Franklin, MD

Dr. Jay Franklin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. Franklin works at Pediatric Care of Kendall LLC in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.