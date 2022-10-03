See All Pediatricians in Miami, FL
Dr. Jay Franklin, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jay Franklin, MD

Dr. Jay Franklin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Dr. Franklin works at Pediatric Care of Kendall LLC in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Franklin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Care of Kendall LLC
    9370 SW 72nd St Ste 212, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 271-4904

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jay Franklin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1275637589
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franklin works at Pediatric Care of Kendall LLC in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Franklin’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

