Dr. Jay Gottlieb, DO is a Dermatologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.



Dr. Gottlieb works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Pembroke Pines in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dry Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

