Dr. Jay Gottlieb, DO
Overview
Dr. Jay Gottlieb, DO is a Dermatologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Pembroke Pines3 SW 129th Ave Ste 100, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (239) 544-5749Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gottlieb?
Been going to Advanced Dermatology for years now, highly recommend Dr. Gottlieb and his team.
About Dr. Jay Gottlieb, DO
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear-Facial Plastic Surgery
- Broward Medical Center-Dermatology and Dermatology Surgery
- Oakland General Hospital-Michigan
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottlieb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottlieb has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dry Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottlieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gottlieb speaks Spanish.
375 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottlieb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlieb.
