Dr. Jay Groves, MD

Podiatry
4.8 (83)
Map Pin Small Covington, LA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jay Groves, MD

Dr. Jay Groves, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Groves works at Foot and Ankle Health Center in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Groves' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Health Center
    323 S. Tyler Street, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jay Groves, MD

    • Podiatry
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265460877
    Education & Certifications

    • Northlake Regl Med Ctr
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Groves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Groves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Groves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Groves works at Foot and Ankle Health Center in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Groves’s profile.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Groves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

