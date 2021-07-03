Dr. Jay Guido, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Guido, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Guido, MD
Dr. Jay Guido, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Dr. Guido works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Guido's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Urology Center PA790 Dunlawton Ave Ste H, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 322-8880
- 2 300 Clyde Morris Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 673-5100
-
3
Concierge Care84 Pinnacles Dr Ste 500, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 673-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guido?
I found the practice efficient , friendly and timely. I felt Dr Guido make a good assessment of my condition and answered my questions. I recommend this practice.
About Dr. Jay Guido, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1164479598
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guido has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guido accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guido works at
Dr. Guido has seen patients for Urinary Hesitancy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guido on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Guido. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guido.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.