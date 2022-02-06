Dr. Jay Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Han, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Han, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Han works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Jude Heritage Medical Group100 E Valencia Mesa Dr Ste 206, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Han?
Dr. Han has been my cardiologist for many years. I am 90 years old and I have full confidence in him. He is always pleasant and takes the time to explain and answer any questions I may have.
About Dr. Jay Han, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1669468757
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Han speaks Korean.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.