Overview

Dr. Jay Han, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Han works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.