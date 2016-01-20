See All Orthodontists in Columbus, GA
Dr. Jay Harris, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jay Harris, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Columbus, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Harris works at Helton, Brett DMD in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Helton, Brett DMD
    2570 Brookstone Centre Pkwy Ste 200, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 940-3431

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Corrective Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    • Ameritas
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 20, 2016
    The staff was professional and friendly. Dr. Harris was exceptionally personable and knowledgeable towards the needs of myself and my son. It was a great experience.
    Amanda Miller in Warm Springs, Ga — Jan 20, 2016
    About Dr. Jay Harris, DMD

    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548485337
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Harris, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harris works at Helton, Brett DMD in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Harris’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

