Dr. Jay Harris, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Harris, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jay Harris, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Columbus, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
Helton, Brett DMD2570 Brookstone Centre Pkwy Ste 200, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 940-3431
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
The staff was professional and friendly. Dr. Harris was exceptionally personable and knowledgeable towards the needs of myself and my son. It was a great experience.
About Dr. Jay Harris, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1548485337
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.