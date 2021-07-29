Overview of Dr. Jay Hassenfratz, DPM

Dr. Jay Hassenfratz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic



Dr. Hassenfratz works at Southgate Medical Group in West Seneca, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.