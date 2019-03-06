Overview of Dr. Jay Hellreich, MD

Dr. Jay Hellreich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Hellreich works at ReFocus Eye Health in Meriden, CT with other offices in Cheshire, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.