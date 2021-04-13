Overview

Dr. Jay Hertel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Hertel works at Optum-San Antonio in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.