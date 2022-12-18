Dr. Jay Howington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Howington, MD
Dr. Jay Howington, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Jay Howington1 E Jackson Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 355-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Upon my last visit which was 5 weeks following my pipeline stent surgery, Dr. Howington was very assuring that I was healing well and in 6 months I was to have an angiogram to visually confirm that all was working as he’d expected. He was very thorough as to continuing on the Plavix for at least those 6 months . He never rushed through his explanations for any of my concerns. He is a fine gentleman in addition to being an awesome Neurological surgeon. I was truly blessed to have been referred to Dr. Howington. His PA, Chris and his secretary Raymond are also very caring and accessible to the patients .
- Emergency Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1326037367
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Howington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Howington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.