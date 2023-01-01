Dr. Jay Hurh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Hurh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Hurh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from St. Georges's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Hurh works at
Locations
Amg Pain Management890 Garfield Ave Ste 103, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 279-0061
Amg Pain Management801 S Milwaukee Ave # LL500, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 279-0061
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Hurh's for a few years now. I came to this website to write a review about another doctor that was absolutely awful, because who goes out of their way to write a good review these days? But I decided to search for Dr. Hurh and I was surprised to see what came up. This man was an absolute godsend after I had dealt with so many bad doctors that showed little to no compassion for my nerve pain. He was the real deal, took me seriously, and was the ONLY doctor that figured out what was wrong and recommended the ONLY medication that helped. I love this man, and if you are looking for one of the "good ones" to help you, this guy is it!
About Dr. Jay Hurh, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Korean
- 1225100712
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- St Joseph Hosp
- St. Georges's University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurh works at
Dr. Hurh has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hurh speaks Korean.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurh.
