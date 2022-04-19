Dr. Jay Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Hwang, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Hwang, MD
Dr. Jay Hwang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.
Dr. Hwang's Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network Dyer919 Main St Ste 101, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 934-2480
-
2
Family Wellness Center9800 Valparaiso Dr, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 934-9800
- 3 701 Superior Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing bad to say. I've seen him several times for kidney stones over the last 15 years. He has surgically removed one from me. He's always been professional, while also being pretty down to earth and easy to talk to. The reason I'm here writing this review, is because I was looking up his info to recommend him to a friend who in the ER with his first stone, so I do highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jay Hwang, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386644268
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hwang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hwang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hwang has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.