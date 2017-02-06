Overview of Dr. Jay Jaikishen, MD

Dr. Jay Jaikishen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from Bellary Medical College and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jaikishen works at Jay Jaikishen, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.