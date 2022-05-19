See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Jay Joshi, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jay Joshi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Dr. Joshi works at National Pain Centers in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Vernon Hills, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    National Pain Centers
    2260 W Higgins Rd Ste 201, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 701-3250
  2. 2
    National Pain Centers
    230 Center Dr Ste 201, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 701-3250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Central Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Applied Risk Management Solutions
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 19, 2022
    I have been to many other doctors over the last 15 years. I’ve been to private practices and the large hospitals. None of them could figure out what was wrong and they did procedures that didn’t help. As soon as I met Dr. Joshi, I knew I was in the right place. After just the first procedure, I had almost 100% relief. I couldn’t believe it. Expecially after no relief from other doctors. Thank GOD for Dr. Joshi. Please bless him for what he has done for me and my family.
    — May 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jay Joshi, MD
    About Dr. Jay Joshi, MD

    Pain Medicine
    23 years of experience
    English
    1447203153
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
