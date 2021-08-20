Overview

Dr. Jay Kashkin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Cetec and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kashkin works at Jay M Kashkin MD in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Angioedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.