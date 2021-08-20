See All Allergists & Immunologists in Fair Lawn, NJ
Dr. Jay Kashkin, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jay Kashkin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Cetec and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kashkin works at Jay M Kashkin MD in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Angioedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Ave. Eye MD
    23-00 STATE RT 208, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 794-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Angioedema
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Angioedema
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing

Treatment frequency



Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema, Type 3 Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 20, 2021
    What a knowledgeable, compassionate, and friendly person Dr. Kashkin is. He listens carefully to you and draws from a wealth of knowledge. He has also treated my husband for asthma, my daughter while she was in the hospital, and now myself for dermographism. His office personnel are organized and friendly. I am grateful and wish all doctors were as excellent.
    About Dr. Jay Kashkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235128497
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Internship
    • Maimonicles Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Cetec
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY at Stony Brook
