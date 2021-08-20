Dr. Jay Kashkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Kashkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Kashkin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Cetec and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Park Ave. Eye MD23-00 STATE RT 208, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 794-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
What a knowledgeable, compassionate, and friendly person Dr. Kashkin is. He listens carefully to you and draws from a wealth of knowledge. He has also treated my husband for asthma, my daughter while she was in the hospital, and now myself for dermographism. His office personnel are organized and friendly. I am grateful and wish all doctors were as excellent.
About Dr. Jay Kashkin, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235128497
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Maimonicles Med Ctr
- Universidad Cetec
- SUNY at Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kashkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kashkin has seen patients for Angioedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kashkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kashkin speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashkin.
