Dr. Jay Katzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Katzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Katzman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
Dr. Katzman works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Hand Specialists P.A.1777 Hamburg Tpke Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-9933
-
2
Chilton Medical Center97 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (973) 633-9933
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katzman?
Both my husband and I are Dr. Katzman's patients. We are very grateful to have been recommended to him by our primary care physician who recommended him highly. Dr. Katzman is incredibly, thorough, patient and an obvious advocate for a patient's needs and concerns. It is a comfort to be under the care of such a caring and compassionate doctor. The office runs beautifully and everyone there is helpful and welcoming.
About Dr. Jay Katzman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043284227
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katzman works at
Dr. Katzman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katzman speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Katzman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.