Overview

Dr. Jay Katzman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.



Dr. Katzman works at Orthopaedic Hand Specialists P.A. in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Pompton Plains, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.