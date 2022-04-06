Overview of Dr. Jay Keener, MD

Dr. Jay Keener, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Southeast Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Keener works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care - East Meadow in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.