Dr. Jay Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Kim, MD
Dr. Jay Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami Shores, FL.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Healthcare Associates9165 Park Dr Ste 14, Miami Shores, FL 33138 Directions (305) 250-2631
-
2
Urology Specialty Group LLC3700 Washington St Ste 302, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (305) 250-2609
-
3
Urology Specialty Group LLC21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 403, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 250-2607
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Excellent physician. Very knowledgeable and capable. Dr. Kim provides top medical care.
About Dr. Jay Kim, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1922000447
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.