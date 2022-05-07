See All Oncologists in Sierra Vista, AZ
Dr. Jay Klarnet, MD

Medical Oncology
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jay Klarnet, MD

Dr. Jay Klarnet, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center.

Dr. Klarnet works at Cochise Oncology in Sierra Vista, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klarnet's Office Locations

    Cochise Oncology
    5151 E HIGHWAY 90, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 (520) 803-6644
    Cancer Treatment Services of Arizona
    1876 E Sabin Dr # 100, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 (520) 836-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Casa Grande Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Anemia
Thrombocytosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 07, 2022
    I'm happy with Dr Klarnet everyone is so polite and up to date on my health, makes sure I get all Blood Work needed he is always on top of what needs to be done. Over all I give Dr Klarnet and His Clinic a 100000000%
    Yolanda Santoyo — May 07, 2022
    About Dr. Jay Klarnet, MD

    Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    43 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1538258314
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Residency
    Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
    Internship
    Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital|Millard Fillmore Hospital
    University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
