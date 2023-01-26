Dr. Jay Klarsfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klarsfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Klarsfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Klarsfeld, MD
Dr. Jay Klarsfeld, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Klarsfeld's Office Locations
1
Danbury ASC107 Newtown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 830-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ridgefield ASC901 Ethan Allen Hwy Ste 101, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 830-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klarsfeld is excellent. He has an amazing bed side manner and is very knowledgeable. I had an issue that lasted for at least 5 years and have seen two other ENTs and one APRN regarding it. None of which even checked to see what it could possibly be. Dr. Klarsfeld sent me to get diagnostic testing and not long after that I had a procedure and the issue is now resolved. I am very grateful and would recommend him to anyone and everyone.
About Dr. Jay Klarsfeld, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1215932660
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Klarsfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klarsfeld accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klarsfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klarsfeld has seen patients for Nosebleed, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klarsfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Klarsfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klarsfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klarsfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klarsfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.