Overview of Dr. Jay Klarsfeld, MD

Dr. Jay Klarsfeld, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Klarsfeld works at ADVANCED SPECIALTY CARE, P.C. in Danbury, CT with other offices in Ridgefield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.