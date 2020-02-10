See All Neurologists in Marlton, NJ
Neurology
4.4 (241)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Jay Klazmer, DO

Dr. Jay Klazmer, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Klazmer works at Jefferson Health Marlton in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klazmer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Marlton
    73 N Maple Ave Ste B, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 241 ratings
    Patient Ratings (241)
    5 Star
    (183)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (12)
    2 Star
    (10)
    1 Star
    (16)
    James W. Reeve — Feb 10, 2020
    About Dr. Jay Klazmer, DO

    • Neurology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1356341556
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)|Metropolitan Hospital - Central Division
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

