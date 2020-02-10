Dr. Jay Klazmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klazmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Klazmer, DO
Overview of Dr. Jay Klazmer, DO
Dr. Jay Klazmer, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Always on top of my condition and satus. He is the only Nuero doct that found the correct Meds for my condition that work well for me. I feel human again. ( not a zombie)
About Dr. Jay Klazmer, DO
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)|Metropolitan Hospital - Central Division
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Dr. Klazmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klazmer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klazmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klazmer works at
Dr. Klazmer has seen patients for Vertigo, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klazmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
241 patients have reviewed Dr. Klazmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klazmer.
