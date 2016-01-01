Dr. Jay Koons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Koons, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jay Koons, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute1151 NW 64th Ter Fl 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 517-2500
- 2 4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 517-2498
Lake City Medical Center340 NW Commerce Dr Fl 32055, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (352) 280-4025
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 251-7826Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- University of Alabama At Birmingham|University of Alabama Hospitals
- Shands Hospital At University of Florida|University of Florida
- University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine
Dr. Koons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koons has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Koons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koons.
