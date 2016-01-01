Overview of Dr. Jay Koons, MD

Dr. Jay Koons, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland|University of Maryland School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Koons works at The Cardiac & Vascular Institute in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.