Dr. Jay Korngold, MD
Dr. Jay Korngold, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville.
Jay M. Korngold MD PC125 S Main St, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 634-4554
- MVP Health Care
Dr. Korngold's compassion and bedside manner demonstrates the true meaning of healthcare. Along with his genuine care for individual needs, his staff is courteous and very professional. A pleasurable experience!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- University Of Louisville
Dr. Korngold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korngold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korngold has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korngold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Korngold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korngold.
