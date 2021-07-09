See All Plastic Surgeons in New City, NY
Dr. Jay Korngold, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small New City, NY
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jay Korngold, MD

Dr. Jay Korngold, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville.

Dr. Korngold works at Dr. Jay M. Korngold, MD in New City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Korngold's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jay M. Korngold MD PC
    (845) 634-4554

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 09, 2021
    Dr. Korngold's compassion and bedside manner demonstrates the true meaning of healthcare. Along with his genuine care for individual needs, his staff is courteous and very professional. A pleasurable experience!
    Nancy Agovino — Jul 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jay Korngold, MD
    About Dr. Jay Korngold, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386795664
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Korngold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korngold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Korngold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Korngold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Korngold works at Dr. Jay M. Korngold, MD in New City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Korngold’s profile.

    Dr. Korngold has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korngold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Korngold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korngold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korngold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korngold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

