Dr. Jay Kozlowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozlowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Kozlowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Kozlowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Kozlowski works at
Locations
-
1
Lakes Cardiology9640 Commerce Rd Ste 106, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 543-5828Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kozlowski?
Dr. Jay has moved to private practice in Commerce Township - 248-543-5828. He is the same excellent, highly experienced, warm, compassionate, and wonderful doc that he has always been. He takes the time needed to do the exam, answer questions, explain treatment recommendations, and ask if you are on board with the plan. There is no one I would rather see. Jenny Bryce, his P.A. (physician assistant) is also very skilled and helpful.
About Dr. Jay Kozlowski, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1689653669
Education & Certifications
- UC-Irvine MC
- Sinai Hosp/Wayne State U
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozlowski accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozlowski works at
Dr. Kozlowski has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozlowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozlowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozlowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozlowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.