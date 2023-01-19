Dr. Jay Kuchera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuchera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Kuchera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jay Kuchera, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Resolute Pain Solutions - Stuart111 SE Osceola St, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (866) 228-7676Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Resolute Pain Solutions - Port Saint Lucie10244 S US Highway 1, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (866) 228-7676Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Resolute Pain Solutions - Okeechobee208 NE 19th Dr, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (866) 228-7676Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Kuchera is informed, caring and very kind. I felt comfortable with him since my first visit. Thank you!
About Dr. Jay Kuchera, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- University Miami
- University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Anesthesiology
