Overview

Dr. Jay Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Orange County Heart Institute in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Atrial Flutter and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.