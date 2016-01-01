Dr. Jay Leer, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Leer, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jay Leer, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Goldsboro, NC.
Dr. Leer works at
Locations
-
1
P A Daniel Jr DDS2300 Wayne Memorial Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534 Directions (919) 751-4440
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leer?
About Dr. Jay Leer, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1629419130
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leer works at
Dr. Leer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.