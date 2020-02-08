Overview

Dr. Jay Levin, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Levin works at Atlanta Skin and Aesthetics in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Seborrheic Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.