Dr. Jay Levinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Levinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Levinson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Levinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Associates30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 250, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 985-5000
-
2
Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 985-5000
-
3
Digestive Health Associates11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 307, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-8380
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levinson?
prompt and courteous initial consult, painless treatment, and conscientious follow up with detailed information about results. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Jay Levinson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1275516692
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levinson works at
Dr. Levinson has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.