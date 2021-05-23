Dr. Jay Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Lin, MD
Dr. Jay Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canoga Park, CA. They graduated from Taipeh Medical College and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Jay Lin, MD22030 Sherman Way Ste 201, Canoga Park, CA 91303 Directions (818) 369-1277
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lin has been my doctor for 30 years & only if he retires would I change doctors. He has seen me thru some serious illnesses; referred me to best specialists; spends time while we interview my problem & generally has a very educated "on top of it" point of view at all times ...something rare in today's medical community. I trust & respect him fully.
About Dr. Jay Lin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Mandarin
- 1275551251
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Medical Center
- Taipeh Medical College
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.