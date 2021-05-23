Overview of Dr. Jay Lin, MD

Dr. Jay Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canoga Park, CA. They graduated from Taipeh Medical College and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Jay Lin, MD in Canoga Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.