Dr. Jay Lipshitz, MD

Hematology
4.9 (8)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jay Lipshitz, MD

Dr. Jay Lipshitz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Lipshitz works at The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anemia and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lipshitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maimonides Medical Center
    6300 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 765-2600
  2. 2
    Maimonides Medical Center
    4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 765-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 19, 2021
    Very kind and knowledgeable doctor. He is quick to respond and caring. Fully trust him. Salandy family
    — Feb 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jay Lipshitz, MD

    • Hematology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134363278
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lipshitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipshitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipshitz works at The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lipshitz’s profile.

    Dr. Lipshitz has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anemia and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipshitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipshitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipshitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipshitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipshitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

