Dr. Lipshitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Lipshitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Lipshitz, MD
Dr. Jay Lipshitz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Lipshitz's Office Locations
Maimonides Medical Center6300 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 765-2600
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 765-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and knowledgeable doctor. He is quick to respond and caring. Fully trust him. Salandy family
About Dr. Jay Lipshitz, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1134363278
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipshitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipshitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipshitz has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anemia and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipshitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipshitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipshitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipshitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipshitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.