Dr. Jay Long, MD
Dr. Jay Long, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East and St. Vincent's St. Clair.
Saint Vincent Saint Clair Outptnt7063 Veterans Pkwy, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 884-0434
Saint Vincent Saint Clair Outptnt2805 Dr John Haynes Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 884-0434
Jay C Long MD48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 150, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 833-6907
- St. Vincent's East
- St. Vincent's St. Clair
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Physicians Mutual
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
The front office staff very nice and professional. Dr. Jay was very informative about the procedure and friendly. He showed concern regarding a previous surgery. He is also knowledgeable about how other procedures should be done.
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- The Methodist Hospital-Houston Texas
- Baptist Medical Center East
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Tulane University
- General Surgery
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.