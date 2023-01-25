Overview

Dr. Jay Long, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East and St. Vincent's St. Clair.



Dr. Long works at Saint Vincent Saint Clair Outptnt in Pell City, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.