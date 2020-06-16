See All Plastic Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Jay Lucas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (120)
Map Pin Small Knoxville, TN
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jay Lucas, MD

Dr. Jay Lucas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.

Dr. Lucas works at The Lucas Center in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lucas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Lucas Center
    280 Fort Sanders West Blvd Bldg 4, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 218-6210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Tennessee Children's Hospital
  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
  • Parkwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dr. Lucas is an excellent surgeon. He has superior skills And he’s a very caring surgeon. He and his team wants what’s best for his patients.. Dr. Lucas is extremely intelligent and thorough and does a great job I would highly recommend him for your surgical needs.
    LHS — Jun 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jay Lucas, MD
    About Dr. Jay Lucas, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447301270
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
    • Hospital University Of Pa
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    • Roanoke College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lucas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

