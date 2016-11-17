Dr. Jay Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Lucas, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Lucas, MD
Dr. Jay Lucas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They completed their residency with Duke University Hospital
Palmetto Women's Care LLC1590 Freedom Blvd Ste C, Florence, SC 29505 Directions (843) 317-9999Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr Lucas for many years. He has always been very professional and honest in treating the many friends and family that have seen him. His skill level is by far superior to his peers in the Florence area. I highly recommend him for any of the cosmetic procedures he provides.
About Dr. Jay Lucas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1467404301
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
