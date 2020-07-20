Dr. Jay Luther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Luther, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Luther, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Luther works at
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3957Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Jay Luther is an absolutely incredible doctor. I’ll never forget how empathetic and willing to listen he was. You don’t get this from a lot of doctors. Thank you for doing everything you could to help my family. Idk about the residents he has to work with, but him himself, an honourable man
About Dr. Jay Luther, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1871793786
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luther has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luther accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luther works at
Dr. Luther has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luther on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Luther. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luther.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.