Dr. Jay Mahajan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Mahajan, DO
Dr. Jay Mahajan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Mahajan's Office Locations
-
1
Las Vegas Neurology Center2010 Wellness Way Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 432-2233
-
2
Las Vegas Neurology Center2020 Wellness Way Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 432-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mahajan is the most amazingly proficient Doctor I've ever used in my life! Everything about his pleasing personality will make anyone think why can't more Doctors be similar to him!
About Dr. Jay Mahajan, DO
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1053632992
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahajan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahajan accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahajan has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahajan.
