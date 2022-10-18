Overview of Dr. Jay Mahajan, DO

Dr. Jay Mahajan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Mahajan works at Las Vegas Neurology Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.