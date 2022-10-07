Dr. Jay Maizes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maizes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Maizes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Maizes, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr. Maizes works at
Locations
MSPB Pulmonary / Critical Care / Sleep Disorders - Wellington10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 795-8855Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
PCSI - Atlantis5401 S Congress Ave Ste 204, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 967-4118Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient of Dr Maizes for five years. He has helped reduce my issues. A very competent MD.
About Dr. Jay Maizes, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1821045642
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maizes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maizes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maizes speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Maizes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maizes.
