Dr. Jay Malamut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malamut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Malamut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Malamut, MD
Dr. Jay Malamut, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Malamut works at
Dr. Malamut's Office Locations
-
1
Virtua Surgical Specialists502 Centennial Blvd Ste 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 751-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Planned Administration Inc
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malamut?
He Listen ask questions but most of all he listen to the whole story fingers out whats important and takes it from there I wouldn t go anywer else
About Dr. Jay Malamut, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1881682367
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malamut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malamut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Malamut using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Malamut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malamut works at
Dr. Malamut has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malamut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Malamut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malamut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malamut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malamut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.