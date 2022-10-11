Overview of Dr. Jay Malamut, MD

Dr. Jay Malamut, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Malamut works at Virtua Surgical Specialists in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.