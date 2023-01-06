Overview

Dr. Jay Meizlish, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Meizlish works at Cardiac Specialists in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT and Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.