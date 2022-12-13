Overview

Dr. Jay Mepani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Mepani works at Diabetes & Endocrinology Associates in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.