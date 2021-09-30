Dr. Jay Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Morgan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.
Dr. Morgan works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center235 W 6th St, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-3177
- 2 85 Kirman Ave Ste 2000, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (949) 852-3400
-
3
Sierra Neurosurgery Group5590 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 323-2080Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?
Dr Morgan is a wonderful physician. I could not praise his expertise and that of his medical support staff more. A word of warning however, his front office staff are a nightmare to deal with.
About Dr. Jay Morgan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104864073
Education & Certifications
- National Insts Health
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morgan speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.