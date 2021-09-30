Overview

Dr. Jay Morgan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at Western Pathology in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.