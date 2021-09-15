Dr. Jay Moritz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Moritz, DPM
Dr. Jay Moritz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot and Upmc Northwest.
Total Care Family Medicine3330 Peach St Ste 107, Erie, PA 16508 Directions (814) 877-3668
Upmc Hamot201 State St, Erie, PA 16550 Directions (814) 877-7246
Upmc Hamot Surgery Center LLC200 State St, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 453-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
- Upmc Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Moritz at a time when my regular podiatrist was not available. Dr Moritz provided quality care for a chronic podiatry condition. His recommendation to purchase a particular kind of shoe has made a huge difference in my ability to walk. He's a pleasant fellow and I would not hesitate to seek his advice again if my regular podiatrist is not available.
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1891798435
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
