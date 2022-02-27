Overview of Dr. Jay Motola, MD

Dr. Jay Motola, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Motola works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset in New York, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.