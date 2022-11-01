Overview of Dr. Jay Mulaney, MD

Dr. Jay Mulaney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from T Natl Med Coll and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mulaney works at Central Florida Eye Associates in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.