Overview of Dr. Jay Olsson, DO

Dr. Jay Olsson, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Olsson works at Jay E Olsson DO PA in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.