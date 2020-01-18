See All General Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Jay Orringer, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (78)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jay Orringer, MD

Dr. Jay Orringer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Orringer works at Jay S. Orringer, M.D., A Professional Corporation in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orringer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jay S. Orringer, M.D., A Professional Corporation
    9675 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 273-1663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 78 ratings
Patient Ratings (78)
5 Star
(75)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jan 18, 2020
This man is one of the most thoughtful, thorough and compassionate surgeons I have come across. He has gone above and beyond in his recommendations for me. His office is not only expeditious but the girls are all fun… And professional as well. Hard to top that.
Meg — Jan 18, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jay Orringer, MD
About Dr. Jay Orringer, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1437284585
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Nyu/bellevue Hosps
Residency
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Internship
  • U Mich Affil Hosps
Medical Education
  • University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jay Orringer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Orringer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Orringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Orringer works at Jay S. Orringer, M.D., A Professional Corporation in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Orringer’s profile.

78 patients have reviewed Dr. Orringer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orringer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

