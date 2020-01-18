Dr. Jay Orringer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Orringer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Orringer, MD
Dr. Jay Orringer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Orringer's Office Locations
Jay S. Orringer, M.D., A Professional Corporation9675 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 273-1663
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This man is one of the most thoughtful, thorough and compassionate surgeons I have come across. He has gone above and beyond in his recommendations for me. His office is not only expeditious but the girls are all fun… And professional as well. Hard to top that.
About Dr. Jay Orringer, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nyu/bellevue Hosps
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- U Mich Affil Hosps
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orringer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orringer speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Orringer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orringer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.