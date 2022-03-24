Dr. Jay Parekh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Parekh, DO
Overview
Dr. Jay Parekh, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Parekh works at
Locations
-
1
Tampa Bay Surgery Center11811 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 908-8858
-
2
Universal Spine & Joint Specialists8318 N Habana Ave Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions
-
3
Apollo Beach Location6496 N US Highway 41, Apollo Beach, FL 33572 Directions (734) 883-5297Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Following an auto accident I was seen by Dr. Parekh and his staff for awhile - until they found what really helped me. I never felt they were tired of me, they didn't give up when I felt I wanted to. I'm very grateful to Dr. Parekh and his staff.
About Dr. Jay Parekh, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1235442757
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Hahnemann Medical College
- MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Michigan
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parekh accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parekh speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Parekh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parekh.
