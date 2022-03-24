See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Jay Parekh, DO

Pain Medicine
4.7 (51)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jay Parekh, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Parekh works at Tampa Bay Surgery Center in Tampa, FL with other offices in Apollo Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Tampa Bay Surgery Center
    11811 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 908-8858
    Universal Spine & Joint Specialists
    8318 N Habana Ave Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Apollo Beach Location
    6496 N US Highway 41, Apollo Beach, FL 33572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 883-5297
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 24, 2022
    About Dr. Jay Parekh, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235442757
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Residency
    • Hahnemann Medical College
    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Parekh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parekh accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Parekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Parekh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parekh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parekh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parekh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

